MSRTC Clerk Exam Answer Key Released @ Msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in; Download Now

Answer key / response sheet for MSRTC clerk typist recruitment exam have been published. Applicants can log in to their accounts and view response sheets or answer keys given there. If candidates have any queries, they may send them to enquiry@msrtcexam.in. The window to accept queries with regards to questions or answers is open till March 7, 2018, 5:00 P.m. No queries will be accepted after the closing time, said a notification posted on the official exam website of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).MSRTC clerk exam answer keys can be accessed from msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in and www.msrtcexam.in, websites developed for purpose of recruitment related information and accepting application forms for various MSRTC Recruitment.The candidates may download MSRTC answer keys following the steps given here:Step 1: Go to the official website of MSRTC, msrtc.maharashtra.gov.inStep 2: Click on the tab Bharti (Recruitment in English portal)Step 3: Click on E-Bharti (e-Recruitment in English portal) linkStep 4: On next page, login with your detailsStep 5: Download your answer keysClick here for more Jobs News

