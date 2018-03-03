MSRTC Clerk Exam Answer Key Released @ Msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in; Download Now

MSRTC clerk exam answer keys can be accessed from msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in and www.msrtcexam.in, websites developed for purpose of recruitment related information and accepting application forms for various MSRTC Recruitment.
MSRTC clerk exam answer key: How to download
The candidates may download MSRTC answer keys following the steps given here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of MSRTC, msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab Bharti (Recruitment in English portal)
Step 3: Click on E-Bharti (e-Recruitment in English portal) link
Step 4: On next page, login with your details
Step 5: Download your answer keys
Read also:
SSC CGL Exam: Shashi Tharoor Demands CBI Probe, Writes To Ministry Of Personnel
CommentsRegistration Begins For Maharashtra Staff Nurse Exam 2018
Click here for more Jobs News
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.