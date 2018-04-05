MSRTC Clerk Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your Marks

The raw score of Clerk-Typist exam has been published in the "Result" section of the official recruitment site of MSRTC.

Jobs | | Updated: April 05, 2018 22:51 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
MSRTC Clerk Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your Marks

MSRTC clerk exam marks can be accessed from msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in

MSRTC Clerk Result 2017: The raw score of Clerk-Typist exam has been published in the "Result" section of the official recruitment site of MSRTC. Queries related to marks were accepted from March 29 to April 1, 2018, 5.00 P.M. The candidates have any queries they may send them to enquiry@msrtcexam.in. However, the window to accept queries with regards to raw score was April 1, 2018, 5:00 P.m. A notification posted on the official website says no queries will be accepted after the closing time.

Updated clerk typist marks display of divisions like Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldhana, Central Office (Mumbai) among others can be accessed from the official website msrtcexam.in.
 

MSRTC clerk exam result : How to download marks


The candidates may download MSRTC clerk exam marks following the steps given here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MSRTC, msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab Bharti (Recruitment in English portal) 

Step 3: Click on E-Bharti (e-Recruitment in English portal) link 

Step 4: You will be directed to Msrtcexam.in, there, click on the results link

Step 5: Scroll down and download your marks

Comments
Answer key / response sheet for MSRTC clerk typist recruitment exam was published in the first week of March, 2018. 

Click here for more Jobs / Employment News

Trending

msrtc clerk resultMSRTC Clerk exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................