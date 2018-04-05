MSRTC Clerk Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your Marks

Updated clerk typist marks display of divisions like Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldhana, Central Office (Mumbai) among others can be accessed from the official website msrtcexam.in.
MSRTC clerk exam result : How to download marks
The candidates may download MSRTC clerk exam marks following the steps given here:
Step 1: Go to the official website of MSRTC, msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the tab Bharti (Recruitment in English portal)
Step 3: Click on E-Bharti (e-Recruitment in English portal) link
Step 4: You will be directed to Msrtcexam.in, there, click on the results link
Step 5: Scroll down and download your marks
CommentsAnswer key / response sheet for MSRTC clerk typist recruitment exam was published in the first week of March, 2018.
