MSRTC Clerk Result 2017: Here Is How To Check Your Marks The raw score of Clerk-Typist exam has been published in the "Result" section of the official recruitment site of MSRTC.

MSRTC Clerk Result 2017: The raw score of Clerk-Typist exam has been published in the "Result" section of the official recruitment site of MSRTC. Queries related to marks were accepted from March 29 to April 1, 2018, 5.00 P.M. The candidates have any queries they may send them to enquiry@msrtcexam.in. However, the window to accept queries with regards to raw score was April 1, 2018, 5:00 P.m. A notification posted on the official website says no queries will be accepted after the closing time.



Updated clerk typist marks display of divisions like Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldhana, Central Office (Mumbai) among others can be accessed from the official website msrtcexam.in.

MSRTC clerk exam result : How to download marks

The candidates may download MSRTC clerk exam marks following the steps given here:



Step 1: Go to the official website of MSRTC, msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in



Step 2: Click on the tab Bharti (Recruitment in English portal)



Step 3: Click on E-Bharti (e-Recruitment in English portal) link



Step 4: You will be directed to Msrtcexam.in, there, click on the results link



Step 5: Scroll down and download your marks



recruitment exam was published in the first week of March, 2018.



