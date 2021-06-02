Madhya Pradesh State Service Preliminary Exam Rescheduled To July 25

MPPSC prelims exam has been postponed.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has notified that the state service preliminary exam has been rescheduled from June 20 to July 25. The Commission had earlier refuted rumors on the postponement of the exam as no such decision was taken then.

In a tweet in Hindi, an official statement has said, "Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic, health and safety of the candidates, the date of State Service Preliminary Examination-2020 has been changed from 20th June 2021 to 25th July 2021."

The Commission had earlier postponed the Engineering Service Exam and Dental Surgeon Exam which were scheduled in the month of June. The new dates of these exams will be notified later, the Commission has said.

It has also postponed the state forest service main exam which was scheduled on April 18.

The Commission has begun the interview round of the medical officer post on June 1. A total of 727 posts of medical officer will be filled through this recruitment drive. This recruitment was announced on March 14 and the registration process continued till March 26.

