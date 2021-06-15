Madhya Pradesh Government To Recruit 576 Medical Officers

MPPSC recruitment 2021 for 576 medical officers begins on June 24.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced to recruit 576 medical officers. The recruitment process will begin on June 24. Application forms are available on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and the last date for submission of the forms is July 23. The last date for submission of the hardcopy of the online application form by post is August 5.

MBBS doctors between 21-40 years of age as on January 1, 2022 can apply for the post. Age relaxations will be given as per government rules, the Commission has said.

The Commission has said that medical officers will be selected through interview. The interview will carry a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying degree.

The Commission had begun the interview round for selection of medical officers, for a previous recruitment, on June 1. A total of 727 posts of medical officer will be filled through this recruitment drive.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has rescheduled the state service preliminary exam from June 20 to July 25. The Commission has also postponed the Engineering Service Exam and Dental Surgeon Exam which were scheduled in the month of June. The new dates of these exams will be notified later, the Commission has said.

