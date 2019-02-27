MPPSC To Recruit Over 1000 MBBS Graduates For Medical Officer Post

MPPSC will recruit more than 1000 medical officers

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun online application process for Medical Officer and Insurance Medical Officer / Assistant Surgeon recruitment. There are 1065 Medical Officer vacancies and 67 Insurance Medical Officer vacancies. The last date to apply and pay application fee is March 15, 2019 and the last date to make corrections in the application form is March 17, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have completed MBBS from a recognized institute or its equivalent. Candidates who are registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council will be preferred.

The candidate must have completed the required education qualification by the last date of application.

Age Limit

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 45 years. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable only for reserved category candidates from Madhya Pradesh.

Application Process

Candidates can apply through the official application portal for MPPSC (www.mponline.gov.in). Candidates will be able to pay application fee online only.

Selection Process

If the number of applicants is more than 5 times the number of vacancies, the commission may conduct a written preliminary examination and then shortlist candidates for interview. If the number of applicants is less, then the commission will call applicants for interview purely on merit basis.

Click here for more Jobs News