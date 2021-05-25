Madhya Pradesh: MPPSC Postpones Exams Scheduled In June, No Change In State Service Prelims Exam

MPPSC has not yet decided to change state service prelims exam date

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the Engineering Service Exam and Dental Surgeon Exam which were scheduled in the month of June. The new dates of these exams will be notified later, the Commission has said.

The exams have been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Commission has however not made announcements regarding the state service exam which is scheduled on June 20. Additionally, it has informed candidates not to believe fake notifications on social media which claim that the exam has been postponed.

"The Commission has not yet taken any decision to change the schedule of the state service preliminary exam which is scheduled on June 20," the MPPSC has said.

Candidates will be informed about the exam schedule through the official website, the Commission has said.

It has also postponed the state forest service main exam which was scheduled on April 18.

Meanwhile, the Commission will conduct the interview round of the medical officer post on June 1. The admit cards of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview has already been released on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can download it using their roll number and other related details. A total of 727 posts of medical officer will be filled through this recruitment drive. This recruitment was announced on March 14 and the registration process continued till March 26.

Click here for more Jobs News