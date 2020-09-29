Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Notifies 2,202 Vacancies

MPPEB has notified over 2,000 jobs. Application process will be held in phases.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified a total of 2,202 vacancies in various posts. Application process will be held in phases. Application forms for filling 52 vacancies in Sub Engineer or Draughtsman posts are available online on the website of the board. candidates can apply within October 12. Selection to the Sub Engineer posts will be through an exam which has scheduled on December 9 and 10 at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Sidhi, Chhindwara and Balaghat.

Application process for other posts will begin on October 10. In this phase, application forms will be filled for recruitment to pharmacist, lab technician and other equivalent posts. The exam for selection to these posts will be held from December 16 to December 27.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 500 as application fee. The fee is Rs 250 for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

After completing the application process, MPPEB will allow candidates to edit their application forms. the window to edit the forms will be open for 7 days after the application form submission deadline.

