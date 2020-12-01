Madhya Pradesh NHM Community Health Officer (CHO) Exam Admit Card Released

The National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for the Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam.

New Delhi:

The National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for the Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam. Admit cards are available on the official website. The exam will be held on December 6 from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates have been asked to reach the exam venue at 9.45 am.

Through this exam, a total of 3,800 Community Health Officers (CHO) will be recruited under the NHM Madhya Pradesh.

As per an official statement," This cadre is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to Strengthen Sub-Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to enable comprehensive primary health care service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion."

After appointment the CHOs will lead a primary health team consisting of frontline workers such as Female Health Workers (ANMs), Male Health Worker (MPWs) and ASHAs.

