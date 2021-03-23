Job Opportunities At Military Engineer Services; Graduates, Postgraduates, Diploma Candidates Eligible

MES recruitment 2021 for 502 posts: Apply online till April 12.

Job opportunities are available at the Military Engineer Services in the posts of Supervisor and Draughtsman. A total of 502 vacancies are available for recruitment. The application forms for the recruitment is available on the official website. Candidates can fill and submit the forms on or before April 12.

Apply Online

Candidates with Diploma in Architectural Assistantship between 18-30 years of age are eligible to apply for Draughtsman post.

Candidates with master's degree in economics, commerce, statistics or business studies or public administration with one year related work experience can apply for Supervisor post. Those with bachelor's degree in economics or commerce, statistics or business studies or public administration with diploma in materials management or warehousing management or purchasing or logistics or public procurement with two years of related work experience can also apply. The applicants must be between 18-30 years of age.

On the cities of posting stations, the job notification reads, "Any office of Military Engineer Services in the states of India and will also be liable to be appointed or transferred to anywhere in India with All India Transfer Liability and also for Field Service Liability (Civilian in Defence) as applicable."

A written test is likely to be held on May 16, for selection to these posts.

Click here for more Jobs News