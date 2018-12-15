MCL Recruitment 2018: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Announces 370 Vacancies

Detailed advertisement in Hindi and English will be available on MCL's website www.mahanadicoal.in

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has invited online applications for 370 posts in the company. The candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria may submit their applications by online mode only. The recruitment has been announced for Junior Overman, Mining Sirdar and Deputy Surveyor. The company said in a notification that the vacancies may increase or decrease as per requirement. The registration process will start on December 20, 2018.

Detailed advertisement in Hindi and English will be available on MCL's website www.mahanadicoal.in shortly and online application can be submitted in between December 21, 2018 to January 10, 2019.

Application submitted through offline mode shall not be accepted, said the notification.

For being eligible for these posts, candidates must not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as on January 10, 2019.

Age relaxation for SC and ST Candidates will be 5 years.

Age relaxation for OBC Candidates (non-creamy layer only) will be 3 years.

The upper age limit will not be applicable for employees of CIL and its subsidiary Companies.

Date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/SSC/High School or Equivalent Examination certificates only will be treated as final for the application and recruitment process.

The interested candidates may check the eligibility and qualification details from the official notification released by MCL.

