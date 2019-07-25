Search Operation Continues For 3 Workers Missing After Coal Mine Mishap

An earthmover is seen crushed under the coal blocks after a dump slide at Bharatpur coalfields in Talcher

Search operation for the three missing workers continued for the second day on Thursday at an opencast mine in Talcher Coalfields in Odisha where a dump slide killed a miner and left nine injured.

The coal miners were working on earthmoving machines in Bharatpur mine of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Odisha's Angul district when the accident took place on Tuesday night.

The worker, whose body was recovered on Wednesday, from the debris of landmass that broke loose after strata collapse was identified as Pupun Biswal (driver) of SICAL company, a contractor, MCL Spokesperson said.

Search operation is on to locate three other workers of SICAL company trapped under the debris. The missing workers are Rashmi Ranjan Behera (supervisor), Ramesh Dash (security guard) and Raj Kishore Mohapatra (pump khalasi), he said.

The National Disaster Response Force along with Mines Rescue team of MCL are conducting search and rescue operation which was suspended for sometime on Thursday due to heavy rains, he said.

It has been decided to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of family of those killed, along with full compensation as per Employees Compensation Act, gratuity, Provident Fund, benefits under Coal Mines Pension Scheme and an employment in contractual establishment to a family member, he said.

Nine workers who were injured in the accident were undergoing treatment at the company's hospital in Talcher.

An inquiry committee, under the general manager (safety and rescue), has started an investigation to ascertain the cause of strata failure, he said.

The opencast mine has been closed following the dump slide and it will take over a week to resume operations.

Raising the issue in the Assembly on Thursday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra sought to know as to why the state government was silent on the tragedy and not taking any action.

Stating that no amount of compensation to the affected people can fill the loss, Mr Mishra said the police should take action on its own and arrest those responsible for the mishap.

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration in Talcher on Thursday demanding adequate compensation to the family of the deceased and action against those responsible for the mishap.

Locals had also staged a protest and road blockade in the area on Wednesday alleging that negligence and lack of safety measures had led to the mishap.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.