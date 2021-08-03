Maharashtra TET Registration Begins; Details Here

Maha TET Registration: Maharashtra TET Registration Begins @ Mahatet.in

Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET) registration has begun on the official website. The Maha TET registration for this teacher eligibility test can be done on the official website created by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) at mahatet.in. The registration process will conclude on August 25. According to reports, the Maha TET admit card will b released on September 25 for the examinations scheduled to be held on October 10.

Candidates need to complete following procedures while registering for the Maha TET:

1. Online registration

2. Portal login

3. Filling the application form

4. Verify the information in the application

5. Paying online exam fees

6. Printing of application form

The Maha TET is held for teacher appointment in junior primary level and senior primary level.

Maha TET registration: How to apply

Candidates may click on the 'Register New' tab given on the left side of the homepage of the website: www.mahatet.in. Candidates may also read the instructions carefully for filling the application, and complete the registration process.

The medium chosen by the applicant to appear for the examination will be considered as the first language for this examination, according to the Maha TET website.

If Marathi is chosen as the first language for this examination, English will be the second language, it says.

If English is chosen as the first language, then Marathi will be the second language.

Maha TET registration: Direct link

Candidates may register themselves after clicking on this link:

Maha TET registration direct link

For more details on Maha TET registration and examination process, candidates may check the official website.

Click here for more Jobs News