Stenography Test For Selection Of Parliamentary Reporter In Lok Sabha In May; List Of Eligible Candidates Next Week

The stenography test for the selection of parliamentary reporters in the Lok Sabha will be held in May

The stenography test for the selection of parliamentary reporters in the Lok Sabha will be held from May 2 to May 23. The exam will carry a total of 100 marks. The list of candidates who are eligible to appear for the test will be released on the website of the Lok Sabha on March 15. The admit cards of the shortlisted candidates will be released on March 25.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be shortlisted for the written exam.

"Not more than 5% errors will be allowed for passing the stenography test. The test will be held on computer," the job notification reads.

The written exam will have questions from general knowledge and current affairs and general English. The exam would carry a total of 50 marks.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview which will carry a total of 10 marks. However, the marks secured by the candidates in the written test will not be counted in the final merit list.

Through these exams a total of 21 vacancies will be filled in the post of Parliamentary Reporter in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

Click here for more Jobs News