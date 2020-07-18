Lok Sabha Recruitment 2020: Vacancies For Parliamentary Interpreter Announced

Lok Sabha Recruitment 2020 for Parliamentary Interpreter has been announced

The Recruitment Branch at Lok Sabha Secretariat has advertised 12 vacancies for the post of Parliamentary Interpreter on Direct Recruitment basis. Out of the 12 vacancies, seven are for English or Hindi stream interpreters and five are for regional language stream interpreters. The regional language vacancies are one each for Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Santhali, and Sindhi.

For English/Hindi Interpreter posts, an applicant must have a master's degree in English with medium of Hindi language up to Degree level or master's degree in Hindi with medium of English language up to degree level.

For Regional language Interpreter, an applicant must have a master's degree in English or any other discipline with English as a medium of instruction with regional language concerned up to degree level.

The candidate must also have experience in translation or interpretation work.

The applicants must also have a certificate in computer course recognized by AICTE or National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) or courses equivalent to 'O' Level in terms of syllabus and duration of course as prescribed by NIELIT.

The selection process will have four stages - Oration Test, Written Test, Simultaneous Translation Test, and Personal Interview.

Interested candidates can download the application format here. After filling up the application form, the candidates are advised to scan the application form along with the requisite documents required and e-mail the same on the e-mail address, recruitment 'lss@sansad.nic.in'. The last date for receipt of applications is August 18, 2020.

