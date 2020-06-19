Translator Recruitment In Lok Sabha: Apply Before July 27

The application should reach the concerned authorities by July 27.

Applications have been invited by the recruitment branch of Lok Sabha Secretariat to fill 47 Translator posts. Candidates with Master's degree in Hindi or English are eligible for this post. Candidates with Masters' degree in any discipline with Hindi or English medium are also eligible for the post.

Job Notification

Candidates should also have Diploma/ Certificate course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa from any University/ Institute recognised by the Government or 02 years experience of Translation work from Hindi to English and viceversa in Central/State Government offices or State Legislature Secretariats or Central/State Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Bodies/Supreme Court of India/High Courts.

The upper age limit for the recruitment is 27 years (29 years for the candidates having the prescribed translation work experience of 02 years). Upper age limit is relaxed for the persons belonging to SC/ST/OBC category, differently abled category, government employees, ex-Servicemen and employees of Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two written exams-preliminary and main exam. Only those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam.

The application form must be sent via email. After filling up the application form, the candidates are advised to scan the application form along with the requisite documents required and e-mail the same on the e-mail address, recruitment-lss@sansad.nic.in, reads the job notice.

The application should reach the concerned authorities by July 27.

Click here for more Jobs News