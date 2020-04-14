Lockdown extension: Kerala PSC postpones recruitment exams in view of corona outbreak

Due to the lockdown extension, Kerala Public Service Commission or Kerala PSC has postponed all the recruitment exams. According to a statement released by the Commission Tuesday, the examinations scheduled from April 16 to May 30 have been deferred. The postponed examinations include OMR, online, dictation and written examinations fixed by the Commission for recruitment of various posts in different departments associated with Kerala government. To prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, the state hiring agency had postponed various recruitment examinations in March also.

New dates will be intimated later, the statement from Kerala PSC said.

Place and time of the examination will be released along with the new dates, it said.

For the second consecutive day, Kerala on Monday reported more number of COVID-19 patients cured of the disease than positive cases, with 19 of them discharged and three being hospitalised. With the three new cases, the total number of coronavirus affected people in the state is now 378.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended till May 3 the current lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in India and said the restrictions could be reviewed for the least affected parts of the country on April 20.

"After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 3," PM Modi said in his 25-minute address shortly after India crossed the 10,000-mark in COVID-19 cases.

India has 10,363 COVID-19 cases and there have been 339 deaths, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

