List Of All Sports Disciplines For Direct Recruitment Of Sportspersons In Government Jobs

New sports like MallaKhamb, Tug-Of-War have been added to the list of recognised sports.

In a recent development, the Centre has recognised 20 new sports disciplines for direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in Group C level government posts. With this, recruitment of merit sportspersons in government jobs will now be done in a total of 63 sports disciplines.

The move comes following a proposal from the Department of Sports for inclusion of some more disciplines. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had released this list on September 1.

New sports like MallaKhamb, Tug-Of-War have been added to the list of recognised sports. Para-sports, for sports discipline included in para Olympics and Para Asian Games, has also been to the list.

Centre includes tug-of-war, mallakhamb and para-sports for direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in Group C level government posts pic.twitter.com/JefsLbRaS6 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) September 2, 2020

The complete list of sports disciplines, 63 in number, from which meritorious sportspersons will directly recruited to government jobs is here: Archery, Shooting, Athletics, Shooting Ball, Atya- Patya, Roll Ball, Badminton, Roller Skating, Ball-Badminton, Rowing, Baseball, Rugby, BasketBall, Sepak Takraw, Billiards & Snookers, Soft Ball, Body-Building, Soft Tennis, Boxing, Squash, Bridge, Swimming, Carrom, Table Tennis, Chess, Taekwondo, Cricket, Tenni-Koit, Cycling, Tennis, Cycling Polo, Tenpin Bowling, Deaf Sports, Triathlon, Equestrian, Tug-of-war, Fencing, Volleyball, Football, Weightlifting, Golf, Wushu, Gymnastics, Wrestling, Handball, Yachting, Hockey, Ice-Hockey, Ice-Skating, Ice-Skiing, Judo, Kabaddi, Karate, Kayaking & Canoeing, Kho - Kho, Kudo, Mallakhamb, Motor Sports, Net Ball, Para Sports (for sports discipline included in para Olympics and Para Asian Games), Pencak Silat, Polo and Powerlifting.

Sportspersons who have been awarded national awards in physical efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive, among others, are also eligible for the appointment to such posts.

Click here for more Jobs News