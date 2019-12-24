Karnataka Civil Services Exam 2017 Result Announced

Result of the Karnataka Civil Services exam notified in 2017 has been declared.

Result of the Karnataka Civil Services exam notified in 2017 has been declared. The result comes after 2 years and 7 months after the exam was notified. The provisional list of candidates, against 428 posts, is available on the official website of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). A total of 358 posts under group 'A' service and 70 posts under group 'B' service were proposed to be filled up through this recruitment process.

Result

"Objections, if any, may be filled within 07 days from the date of publication of this list and the same may be addressed to the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Udyoga Soudha, Bangalore-560001," said the Commission in a notice released regarding the exam.

The state level civil services exam is modeled on the national civil services exam which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select IAS officers among other posts under civil services.

Former Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Ratna Prabha has congratulated a candidate who has been selected as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The Commission has also released the list of candidates selected for post of First Division Assistants in various Government departments/ Corporations. The recruitment was notified in 2015 in which the Commission had proposed to fill 960 posts. "Candidates likely to be affected by this list may file objections, if any, addressed to the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission,Udyoga Soudha, Bengaluru-560001 within 07 days from the date of this Notification. Objections received after the specified period will not be considered," reads the notice released by the Commission. Check the result here