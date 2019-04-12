Kerala Public Service Commission Notifies Jobs; Apply Online Before May 15

Kerala Public Service Commission has announced job vacancies in various departments. The job advertisement is available on the official website of the Commission at keralapsc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply latest by May 15.
Vacancy Details
- Lower Division Clerk: 1 post
- Homoeopathy, Pharmacist: 1 post
- Sergeant: 3 posts
- Pharmacist, Health Department: 4 posts
- Police (India Reserve Battalion Regular Wing): 1 post
- Medical Records Librarian, Health Services Department: 1 post
- Dental Hygienist, Health Services Department: 2 posts
- Junior Instructor (Food Production General), Industrial Training Department: 3 posts
- Lecturer in Veena, Collegiate Education (Music Colleges): 2 posts
- Scientific Assistant (Biology), Kerala Police Service (Forensic Science Laboratory): 1 post
- Medical Officer(Netra), Indian Systems of Medicine: 1 post
- Veterinary Surgeon, Animal Husbandry Department: 13 posts
- Medical Officer(Visha), Indian Systems of Medicine: 2 posts
- Assistant Insurance Medical Officer, Insurance Medical Services: 2 posts
- Lecturer In Arabic, Collegiate Education: 2 posts
- Lecturer in Physics, Kerala Collegiate Education: 1 post
- Quality Control Inspector, Kerala State Handloom Development Corporation: 1 post
- Engineering Assistant, Kerala State Construction corporation Limited: 2 posts
- Salesman/Saleswoman, Kerala State Handloom Weaver's Co-operative Society Limited (HANTEX): not specified
- Manager, Kerala State Co-operative Consumers Federation Limited (CONSUMERFED): not specified
- Stenographer, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited: 7 posts
- Manager, Apex Societies of Co-operative Sector in Kerala: 1 post
- Lecturer in Electronics Engineering (Govt. Polytechnic Colleges), Technical Education: 12 posts
- Lecturer in Microbiology, Medical Education Services: 4 posts
- Theatre Technician, Medical Education Service: 17 posts
- Draftsman Grade II /Overseer Grade II(Mechanical), Harbour Engineering Department: 3 posts
- Dental Mechanic, Medical Education Service: 6 posts
- Chemist, Factories and Boilers: 1 post
- Psychiatric Social worker, Medical Education Service: 2 posts
- Scientific Assistant (Polygraph), Kerala Police Service (Forensic Science Laboratory): 1 post
- Assistant Professor in Pulmonary Medicine, Medical Education Service: 4 posts
Click here for more Jobs News
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.