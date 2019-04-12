Kerala Public Service Commission Notifies Jobs; Apply Online Before May 15

KPSC Recruitment 2019 For Various Posts; Apply Now

Kerala Public Service Commission has announced job vacancies in various departments. The job advertisement is available on the official website of the Commission at keralapsc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply latest by May 15.

Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk: 1 post

Homoeopathy, Pharmacist: 1 post

Sergeant: 3 posts

Pharmacist, Health Department: 4 posts

Police (India Reserve Battalion Regular Wing): 1 post

Medical Records Librarian, Health Services Department: 1 post

Dental Hygienist, Health Services Department: 2 posts

Junior Instructor (Food Production General), Industrial Training Department: 3 posts

Lecturer in Veena, Collegiate Education (Music Colleges): 2 posts

Scientific Assistant (Biology), Kerala Police Service (Forensic Science Laboratory): 1 post

Medical Officer(Netra), Indian Systems of Medicine: 1 post

Veterinary Surgeon, Animal Husbandry Department: 13 posts

Medical Officer(Visha), Indian Systems of Medicine: 2 posts

Assistant Insurance Medical Officer, Insurance Medical Services: 2 posts

Lecturer In Arabic, Collegiate Education: 2 posts

Lecturer in Physics, Kerala Collegiate Education: 1 post

Quality Control Inspector, Kerala State Handloom Development Corporation: 1 post

Engineering Assistant, Kerala State Construction corporation Limited: 2 posts

Salesman/Saleswoman, Kerala State Handloom Weaver's Co-operative Society Limited (HANTEX): not specified

Manager, Kerala State Co-operative Consumers Federation Limited (CONSUMERFED): not specified

Stenographer, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited: 7 posts

Manager, Apex Societies of Co-operative Sector in Kerala: 1 post

Lecturer in Electronics Engineering (Govt. Polytechnic Colleges), Technical Education: 12 posts

Lecturer in Microbiology, Medical Education Services: 4 posts

Theatre Technician, Medical Education Service: 17 posts

Draftsman Grade II /Overseer Grade II(Mechanical), Harbour Engineering Department: 3 posts

Dental Mechanic, Medical Education Service: 6 posts

Chemist, Factories and Boilers: 1 post

Psychiatric Social worker, Medical Education Service: 2 posts

Scientific Assistant (Polygraph), Kerala Police Service (Forensic Science Laboratory): 1 post

Assistant Professor in Pulmonary Medicine, Medical Education Service: 4 posts

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.