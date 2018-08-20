Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Apply for 100 Group D posts For Land Loser Candidates

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: 100 Group D posts For Land Loser Candidates

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released recruitment notification for Trackman, Assistant Pointsman, and Khalasi posts from such candidates whose land has been acquired for Konkan Railway Project. There are a total 100 vacancies. Earlier the recruitment notification was live from May 22 to July 6 in which only two languages (Hindi and English) where available as option for question paper. Now, three more languages have been added to the options - Marathi, Kannada, and Konkani. Candidates who have already applied as against the earlier notification need not apply again.

Candidates who are selected after the selection process will be posted across Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka.



Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed class 10th exam from a recognized board of education.

The age limit is 18 to 33 years. The lower age limit is common for all the notified posts. The age will be reckoned as on 01.07.2018. Candidates should check the detailed advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

Advertisement

Land Loser: A Land loser candidate is defined as a person who has lost his land for KRCL project between Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka) on KRCL route or his/her Spouse, Son, Unmarried Daughter, Paternal Grandson, Paternal Unmarried Grand Daughter only. KRCL has a policy of giving recruitment to ONLY one member per aquisition whose land has been acquired by KRCL.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill all the eligibility conditions can apply through the official website for Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

