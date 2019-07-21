Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) In September; Registration Ends Next Week

Kerala SET On September 29

Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) will be held on September 29. This is the second edition of the exam this year. The last exam was held in February and the result was announced in May. The exam is conducted to select candidates for Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers. A pass in the SET is stipulated as a mandatory requirement for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State. For the Kerala SET July 2019 online registration will be open till July 27.

Kerala Government has entrusted with the Director, LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, the conduct of the SET.

SET comprises two papers-subject specific and based on general knowledge and teaching aptitude.

The exam will be held in 31 subjects.

The pass mark for qualifying the exam is 48 marks, 45 marks and 40 marks for candidates belonging to general category, OBC category and differently abled/ SC/ ST category, respectively.

The application fee for the exam is Rs 750 (Rs 350 for SC/ ST/ differenly abled candidates).

There's no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for SET.

Admit cards for Kerala SET will be released on September 18.

