Kerala PSC Smell A Rat, To Seek Police Probe Into Constable Recruitment Exam

The Kerala Public Service Commission seeks police probe into Constable recruitment exam.

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), which conducts recruitment examinations for all government jobs, here on Monday admitted that things were not that transparent and it would seek a police probe into the examination held for the recruitment of constables.

The PSC said in a press release, it suspected three candidates -- Shivarenjith, Pranav and Naseem -- exploited technological devices to write the examination. To unravel that a police probe was required, it said.

Incidentally, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last month had criticised the media and asked it not to tarnish the PSC's image.

The local media had reported that the three Student Federation of India (SFI) leaders had allegedly manipulated the PSC constable recruitment examinations to get top ranks.

While Shivarenjith and Naseem are accused in the stabbing case of another SFI student at a local college, Pranav is a SFI office-bearer.

The Congress-led opposition and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests demanding a judicial or a CBI probe into the murky affairs of the PSC.

