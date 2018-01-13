Kerala PSC LGS Answer Key: Last Grade Servants Official Key Released, Check Here Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the answer keys of exams held for the Last Grade Servants (LGS) posts.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala PSC LGS Answer Key Released @ Keralapsc.gov.in, Check Here New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the answer keys of exams held for the Last Grade Servants (LGS) posts. The Kerala PSC held the LGS exams on January 6 and the answer keys were released on January 9. As of now, Kerala PSC has released the Kannada LGS answer keys of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikkode and Kasargod districts.



It has also released the Malayalam LGS answer keys of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Kozhikkode and Kasargod districts.



Same as, the Tamil LGS answer keys of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikkode and Kasargod districts.

Kerala PSC Last Grade Servants (LGS) Answer Key 2018: Check here



The aspirants may check the Kannada LGS answer key of January 06 exam here:









The aspirants may check the Malayalam LGS answer key of January 06 exam here:







The aspirants may check the Tamil LGS answer key of January 06 exam here:







The



Click here for more





Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has released the answer keys of exams held for the Last Grade Servants (LGS) posts. The Kerala PSC held the LGS exams on January 6 and the answer keys were released on January 9. As of now, Kerala PSC has released the Kannada LGS answer keys of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikkode and Kasargod districts.It has also released the Malayalam LGS answer keys of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Kozhikkode and Kasargod districts.Same as, the Tamil LGS answer keys of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikkode and Kasargod districts.The aspirants may check the Kannada LGS answer key of January 06 exam here:The aspirants may check the Malayalam LGS answer key of January 06 exam here:The aspirants may check the Tamil LGS answer key of January 06 exam here: The Kerala PSC is expected to release the LGS answer key of other districts soon.Click here for more Jobs News