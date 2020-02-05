Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) In March. Application Ends In 20 Days.

Karnataka TET will be held next month in OMR-based format

The Office of the Commissioner for Public Examination, Karnataka, will conclude the application process for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 on February 25, 2020. After the application process is over, the examination authority will release KARTET admit cards on March 7. The exam will be held on March 15.

Candidates applying for paper I should have passed PUC or Senior Secondary exam with at least 50% marks. For Paper II, an applicant must have a graduation degree with minimum 50% marks. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for equivalent eligibility criteria.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the official website, 'schooleducation.kar.nic.in'. The application fee for General category candidates is Rs. 700 for one paper and Rs. 1000 for both papers. For SC, ST, and CI category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 350 for one paper and Rs. 500 for two papers. Differently-abled candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

KARTET 2019: Apply Here

KARTET, like all other teacher eligibility tests held in the country, will be held for two papers - Paper I for primary classes and Paper II for lower primary classes.

Exam for paper I will begin at 9:30 am and conclude at 12 noon. Paper II will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm.

The exam will be objective in nature. Both papers will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each. The questions will cover topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, language, Mathematics, Environmental Science, and Social Studies.

