Karnataka Forest Guard Application Date Extended

Karnataka Forest Department has extended the registration deadline for Forest Guard recruitment.

Karnataka Forest Department has extended the registration deadline for the application process of Forest Guard recruitment. The registration, which was scheduled to end on April 15 has now been extended up to May 5. Candidates who register for this Karnataka Forest Guard recruitment of 339 posts will be allowed to pay the registration fee till May 18.

The registration process can be done at forestapp-kar.com/fg2020/index.php.

Applicants must read the notification online instructions carefully to know the eligibility criteria and other requirement for filling "Online Application".

Application submitted through online does not imply that candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the notification and application is subject to subsequent scrutiny and the application can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time, according to a notification published on the official portal.

Karnataka Forest Guard recruitment 2020: How to apply

Follow the step given here to apply for Karnataka Forest Guard recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Forest Guard recruitment 2020, forestapp-kar.com/fg2020/index.php

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Login using the generated Registration Id & Password.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Button of the post which you wish to apply to fill the respective application details like Educational Qualification, Horizontal & Vertical Reservations (As Applicable) etc., Upload Photograph with Signature and Upload required documents.

Step 5:- You can modify any details in the application if required, else click on 'Final Submit' button to generate Post office Challan & Application Preview.

Step 6:- Click on Post Office Challan first to print the Challan and pay the Prescribed fees as mentioned, in the nearest E-payment Post Offices in Karnataka only (DD, Postal Order, Money Orders will not be accepted).

Finally click on Application Preview to take the print-out of the online application.

Applications for which fee is not paid within the last date will be summarily rejected.

