Karnataka Bank PO 2019 Result Declared; How To Check

Karnataka Bank PO result declared

Karnataka Bank has released the result for Probationary Officer (PO) Recruitment exam 2019. The result is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will need their Registration number or examination roll number in order to check their result status. The online examination was conducted on January 24, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam will now be called for an interview.

Karnataka Bank PO Result 2019: How to check?

Step one: Go to official website for Karnataka Bank: www.karnatakabank.com.

Step two: Click on the Careers tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the PO result link.

Step four: Enter your registration number/exam roll number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

Candidates who are selected after the interview will have to sign a Bond to work for a minimum period of three years. Selected candidates will be put on a probation period of one year and on satisfactory completion of the probationary period, will be confirmed, subject to rules and regulations of the Bank.

Click here for more Jobs News