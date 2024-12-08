Karnataka Bank Hiring For Officer Scale I Posts, Check Selection Process

Karnataka Bank Ltd is currently accepting applications for Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is December 10, 2024, and the examination is tentatively scheduled for December 22, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be:

Postgraduates in any discipline, or

Graduates in Agricultural Science, or

Graduates in Law (5-year integrated course only), or

Holders of professional qualifications such as CA, CS, CMA, or ICWA (from a University/Institution/Board recognised by the Government of India/UGC/other Government regulatory bodies).

The upper age limit is 28 years as of November 1, 2024 (i.e., the candidate must have been born on or after November 2, 1996).

Selection Process

The selection process includes an online examination consisting of 202 questions, with a maximum score of 225 marks. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes. Candidates who clear the online test will be called for an interview, which will be held at the Bank's Head Office in Mangaluru or any other location decided by the Bank.

Application Fee

General/Unreserved/OBC/Others: Rs 800 plus applicable taxes.

SC/ST category: Rs 700 plus applicable taxes.

Payment methods include Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, and Mobile Wallets, among others.

For credit card payments, charges will be listed in Indian Rupees.

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply



Visit the official website of Karnataka Bank at karnatakabank.com.

On the homepage, click on the "Careers" link.

Open the Candidates Application link.

Register yourself by filling in the required details.

Log in and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.