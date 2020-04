Joining Deadline Extended Amid Lockdown For Junior Staff Nurse At GMC Kathua

Joining deadline has been extended for new Junior Staff Nurse recruits at GMC, Kathua

Government Medical College in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, has extended the deadline for joining of new appointees for post of Junior Staff Nurse. The deadline has been extended by 10 days. The information was also relayed by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, in a tweet.

The Minister said that the joining time of new appointees for post of Junior Staff Nurse in GMC Kathua has been extended by additional 10 days and that none of the candidates should have anxiety of their job being put on risk.

The original order for joining stated that a selected candidate had to join within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of the appointment order and that candidates who failed to abide by the order would have to forego their right to appointment.

However, several candidates submitted representation about their inability to join in the office in the stipulated time period owing to the lockdown announced to contain coronavirus spread.

Keeping in mind the issues being faced by selected candidates, it has been decided to give an extension of additional 10 days for the candidates to join office.

The nation-wide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. The lockdown began on March 25 and was to end after 21 days, however the lockdown period was further extended and will now end on May 3.

