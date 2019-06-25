Join Indian Air Force: Recruitment Rally To Be Organised In August 2019

Airmen Selection Centre, Jodhpur will be organising the Air Force Recruitment Rally for the eligible and aspiring candidates willing to join Indian Air Force, commencing from August 27 till August 30 from 7 am onwards, in Bambolin, Goa. The recruitment rally will be organised for 'Group Y- Non-Technical' trades - Medical Assistant and Indian Air Force (Police) and 'Group Y- Technical'- Auto Technician. The selection procedure will continue until August 3, 2019.

"Selected Airmen are entitled to a stipend of Rs. 14,500/- during their training. So, be a partner in the national defence and join the Indian Air Force as airmen" an Air Force official said.

The recruitment process is specially arranged for male candidates lying in the age group of 17 year-21 years, and their birth date should lie between June 1999 to January 2003.

The education qualification for Group X - 10+2 exam passed with mathematics, Physics and English subject with at least 50 per cent marks, or three years polytechnic diploma with 50% marks passed or with any Diploma degree in Mechanical Drawing/ Civil

Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical Engineering/ Draftsmanship (Mechanical/Civil), as per the Joint Indian Air Force website.

Group Y- 10+2 with minimum aggregate 50 per cent, minimum 50 per cent score in English or two years Vocation Course with 50% marks.

Interested candidates may directly enrol themselves by presenting relevant certificates at the venue. At the time of recruitment, one will have to undergo a fitness test which will include a running test for 1 .6 Kilometers path stretch within 6.6 minutes duration, pushups, sit-ups and squats.

Qualified candidates will then be appearing for a written exam, consisting General Awareness question, Logical Reasoning and English language skills. Qualifying this, one will face a psychological test, medical examination and Group Discussion. Qualifying candidates will be sent to Airmen Selection Centre (ASC) for training after which they will be deployed on ground based jobs as per their allotted trades.

The height of candidates applying for Auto Technician trade must be 1 65 cm with 99 cm leg length. The height of candidates applying for Medical Assistant should be 152.5 cm and 175 cm. For the Indian Air Force (Police) post there is no specific criteria for height.

