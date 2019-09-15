Vacancies In Delhi District Courts. Registration Begins Tomorrow

Candidates have to submit their applications online from September 16 to October 6.

A total of 771 vacancies have been notified in the weekly edition of Employment News for recruitment in the Delhi District Courts. Through this recruitment vacancies will be filled in Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts.

Applications will be available at the official website of Delhi District Courts at delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

"Applications will not be entertained by any other mode. Candidates must possess a valid E-Mail ID and a Mobile phone number to fill up online application form," reads the job notice.

"The dates for holding the examination, interview, results and other information will be uploaded on the official website of the Delhi District Courts. The candidates are required to check the aforesaid official website regularly on their own. The office shall not intimate individually to any candidate about the same," the notice also reads.

