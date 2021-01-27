Job Openings At Radiation Medicine Research Centre-Kolkata, BARC Mumbai

RMRC, BARC recruitment 2021: Apply online on or before February 15

Applications have been invited by the Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RMRC), Kolkata and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai to fill vacancies in medical officer, scientific officer, pharmacist, scientific assistant, driver and nurse posts. Applications have also been invited for stipendiary traineeship.

Application forms are available online and candidates can fill it and submit it on or before February 15.

Apply Online

A total of 10 traineeship will be offered and 53 vacancies will be filled in the posts, the official job notification reads.

Trainees in computer operation and health physicist will receive Rs 16,000 and Rs 18,000 as monthly stipend, respectively. those joining as laboratory technician trainee and dental technician trainee will receive Rs 10,500 and Rs 12,500, monthly stipend, respectively.

The total duration of the training will be 2 years. "Upon successful completion of training, trainees will be considered for absorption in the following grade at the time of appointment depending on their performance during the period of training and interview to be held at the end of the training," reads the official notification.

Vacancy Details