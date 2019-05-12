How To Stand Out In A Job Interview

Making an impression in the first 30 seconds is very important in a job interview

Job interviews can be tricky. An interview for a position you really want is the ideal situation where the phrase 'first impression is the last impression' comes to play. Landing a job interview means you have impressed the recruiter with your resume or at the least you fit the bill and hence the recruiter is willing to give you that one chance to prove your suitability for the job and for the company. This could be daunting for many, especially first time job-seekers.

Stand Out In An Interview

Amy Gallo, in an article for HBR Ascend, says that first impressions matter and 'people form opinions about your personality and intelligence in the first 30 seconds of the interview'. She suggests rehearsing your entrance. The same applies to phone interviews where the first 30 seconds of your conversation can make or break your impression.

In the same article, Amy Gallo, citing John Lee, a career strategist, debunks the myth of 'being yourself'. In an interview, you are trying to sell the best 'version' of yourself. She also warns against overselling yourself and says that there's an oversupply of talent in market and employers are wary of people who exaggerate their experience and skills.

Some Common Mistakes To Avoid

Rakshitha Arni Ravishankar, in another article for HBR Ascend, lists out some common interview mistakes and how to rectify them.

One of the most common questions among job-seekers is about how to dress up for an interview. She says that dressing professionally is important. Even if the organization you are interviewing at has a casual dress code, it does not harm to look presentable and sharp. You can also check with the human resources or the hiring manager about the dress code.

She also advises preparing and practicing some common questions asked during an interview such as 'Why Should we hire you?'', 'Where do you see yourself in next 5/10 years?' etc. Not being prepared to answer questions. Also be prepared to answer some tough questions like about your career change, gap year etc.

Do not forget to ask follow-up questions. It shows that you are inquisitive and engaged. Also keep the discussion about salary for the right time, which is when you are offered the job. If asked about salary expectations, 'keep it short and open-ended'.

