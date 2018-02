Job Fair For Differently-Abled In Chennai On February 28

The event, which will be organised on February 25 at Loyola College, Chennai

Free job fair for the differently abled at Loyola on Feb 25th 2018. (Happy to let know more than 1000 got their jobs last year in one day) https://t.co/BU3L0XmQtf

"We are your voice", a Chennai-based organisation is conducting an exclusive job fair for differently abled candidates. The event, which will be organised on February 25 at Loyola College, Chennai, has been touted 'Asia's biggest exclusive job fair for differently-abled'. According to We are your voice, 100 premier employers gathered to show their support and give opportunities to the aspirants when a job fair of this kind was held last year. Out of 5500 candidates, more than 800 got employed in 2017.The organisation managed to get jobs for over 71 differently abled candidates in 2016.Differently-abled jobseekers with ITI, Diploma or Degree qualifications are allowed to attend the job fair while final year students can also apply.