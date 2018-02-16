Job Fair For Differently-Abled In Chennai On February 28

Comments
The organisation managed to get jobs for over 71 differently abled candidates in 2016.
Differently-abled jobseekers with ITI, Diploma or Degree qualifications are allowed to attend the job fair while final year students can also apply.
Amazing effort and we ought to support this!! #weareyourvoice- Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 16, 2018
Free job fair for the differently abled at Loyola on Feb 25th 2018. (Happy to let know more than 1000 got their jobs last year in one day) https://t.co/BU3L0XmQtf
Ph 9551500061.
Click here for more Jobs News