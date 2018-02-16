Job Fair For Differently-Abled In Chennai On February 28

"We are your voice", a Chennai-based organisation is conducting an exclusive job fair for differently-abled candidates.

Jobs | | Updated: February 16, 2018 21:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Job Fair For Differently-Abled In Chennai On February 28

The event will be organised on February 25 at Loyola College Chennai

New Delhi:  "We are your voice", a Chennai-based organisation is conducting an exclusive job fair for differently abled candidates. The event, which will be organised on February 25 at Loyola College, Chennai, has been touted 'Asia's biggest exclusive job fair for differently-abled'.

Comments
Close [X]
According to We are your voice, 100 premier employers gathered to show their support and give opportunities to the aspirants when a job fair of this kind was held last year. Out of 5500 candidates, more than 800 got employed in 2017.
 
job fair for differently abled

The event, which will be organised on February 25 at Loyola College, Chennai


The organisation managed to get jobs for over 71 differently abled candidates in 2016.

Differently-abled jobseekers with ITI, Diploma or Degree qualifications are allowed to attend the job fair while final year students can also apply.
 
Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

Job Fairjob fair for differently abled

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyleNirav Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................