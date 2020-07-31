Punjab Government To Hold Mega Job Fair For 1.5 Lakh Job Seekers In September

Punjab government will hold mega job fair in September

Punjab Government, under its flagship scheme' Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yozna' will organise the 6th State Level Mega Job Fairs from September 24, 2020 to September 30, 2020 across the state. Employment Generation Minister for Punjab Government, Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab said that as per directions of the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Job Fairs would cover all districts following all precautionary guidelines and taking all safety measures regarding COVID-19. Both virtual and physical platforms would be used for the event this year due to the Corona pandemic, he added.

Mr. Channi said that only such venues would be selected for job fairs by the district administration where there is possibility of following the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the competent authorities. The number of candidates that would be allowed at the Rozgar Mela venue at one particular time would be ascertained and documented keeping in view the prevalent Covid-19 guidelines.

In case the situation of Covid-19 deteriorates and conducting physical Rozgar Mela is found non-feasible or risky, then the process till the stage of initial online participation would be undertaken and final physical part would be conducted post COVID-19.

Mr. Channi said that the department has been directed to arrange 75,000 vacancies for this year job fairs. He said that the officials would reach out to employers in private sectors in the state, other states and at international level.

Details from employers would be collected if they want to conduct virtual interviews, group discussion, online test etc. or physical interviews, group discussion, test etc. or combination of both.

District Bureaus of Employment and Enterprise (DBEEs) would guide the employer and job seekers in case of online interviews. The Candidates and employers who don't have means/ technology to undertake such interviews will be facilitated accordingly at DBEE office as per the protocols for Covid-19.

The Minister also added that the district bureau of employment and enterprises should encourage at least 1, 50,000 job seekers to register on department portal to participate in the job fairs.

He further said that a State Level Self-employment awareness and facilitation drive would also be run in the month of October, 2020. Maximum facilitation to the youth would be provided for self-employment during this drive.

Mr. Rahul Tiwari Secretary Employment Generation said that hosting of vacancies and applying by job seekers will begin from August 28, 2020 and the last date for the job seeker to apply online is September 15, 2020. He further said that all the details of the job seekers and vacancies collected from the employers would be made available on the portal 'pgrkam.com'.

Click here for more Jobs News