JKSSB Announces Recruitment For 234 Posts, Check Details

Vacancy Details
- Assistant Storekeeper cum Clerk: 161 posts in Department Of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
- Junior Assistant: 21 posts in Department Of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
- Information Assistant: 6 posts in Information Department
- Videographer: 2 posts in Information Department
- Library Assistant: 5 posts in Information Department
- Junior Health Inspector (computer): 1 post in Health & Medical Education Department
- Driver: 1 post in Health & Medical Education Department
- Junior Laboratory Assistant: 12 posts in Higher Education Department
- Library/ RR Assistant: 4 posts in Higher Education Department
- Mistry: 3 posts in Higher Education Department
- Steno Instructor: 2 posts in Higher Education Department
- Fitter: 2 posts in Transport Department
- Fisheries Development Assistant: 10 posts in Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department
- Assistant Jobber: 2 posts in Industries & Commerce Department
- Assistant Operator: 1 post in ARI & Training Department
- Re-Toucher Artist: 1 post in ARI & Training Department
