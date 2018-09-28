JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Result Declared

JKPSC Result 2018 For Combined Competitive Prelims Exam: Know How To Check

The preliminary exam result has been announced for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam 2018. The exam was held on September 16, in which a total of 1750 candidates have qualified for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in February/ March 2019. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the merit list on its official website jkpsc.nic.in. The individual scores, cut off marks and answer key of the preliminary exam will be released by the Commission only after the final result is declared.

Qualified candidates can fill up the detailed application form, DAF, online at the Commission's website from October 6. The last date for submission of the DAF is October 30.

'The e-Admit card alongwith the time table of the Main Examination will be uploaded on the Commission's Website to the eligible candidates around 3 weeks before the commencement of the examination. Changes, if any, in the postal address or email address or mobile number after submission of the DAF (CCE-M) may be communicated to the Commission at once,' reads the official notice released by JKPSC.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held on September 2.

As of now, the Civil Judge (Junior Division)/ Munsiffs prelims exam will be held on October 28.

