Jharkhand Public Service Commission Releases Revised Recruitment Calendar For 2020

JPSC has released revised recruitment calendar for 2020

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the revised recruitment calendar for 2020. The revised calendar has interview dates, written exam dates, and preliminary test dates for various recruitments.

The Commission will hold Interview for Medical Officer post between July 17 and July 28, 2020. The interview for Scientific officer post will be held on August 30, 2020.

The Main exam for Assistant Engineer recruitment will be held from September 7 to September 9, 2020 and the interview will be held from November 23 to December 9, 2020.

The preliminary test for Combined Civil Service (Backlog) Exam 2017 will be held on September 13.

Written exam for Account Officer recruitment for Urban Development Department will be held from September 21 to September 23, 2020, and the interview will be held on November 28 and 29.

The Main exam for Assistant Engineer post with Urban Development Department will be held from September 28-30. The interview process will be held from December 27-31, 2020.

Written exam for Assistant Director and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer 2015 will be held between October 12 and 16. The interview for selected candidates will be held from December 20 to December 24, 2020.

The Commission will hold interview for Assistant public Prosecutor from September 7 to September 13, and for Assistant Town Planner from August 17 to August 20, 2020.

