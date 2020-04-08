Jharkhand Announces Over 300 Medical Officer Vacancies

JPSC has announced over 300 medical officer vacancies in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced 380 Medical officer vacancies. The application process for the recruitment will begin from tomorrow, i.e. on April 9, 2020. The application process will conclude on May 8, 2020. The candidates would be selected through a written test and interview which will be of MBBS-level.

An applicant must have completed MBBS from a medical college recognized by MCI and should have completed at least one year internship from a recognized medical college and hospital.

The lower age limit for this recruitment is 23 years and upper age limit for general category candidates is 35 years, for OBC category candidates is 37 years, for women candidates in general and OBC categories is 38 years, and for SC and ST category candidates is 40 years.

The written examination will be held for four papers. Each paper will be of 2 hours' duration and will carry 100 marks each. Questions will be of multiple choice objective type. The syllabus for the exam will be as per AIIMS Delhi syllabi for concerned subjects.

Candidates eligible for application will be able to apply for the recruitment through official JPSC website. The application fee is Rs. 150 for SC and ST candidates from Jharkhand and Rs. 600 for all other categories. Differently-abled candidates are exempted from application fee.

