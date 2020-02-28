ITBP Constable Tradesman Exam 2017 Postponed

ITBP Constable Tradesman exam 2017 has been postponed

The exam for recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) 2017 for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) has been postponed. The exam was to be held in march and ITBP had already released the admit cards. However, a notice on the official website now says that the exam stands postponed.

As per the notice on the ITBP website, the exam has been postponed due to administrative reasons. No further explanation has bene provided about the reason for postponing the exam.

The notice says that fresh date for the written test will be intimated in due course of time. In case of any assistance, candidates have been advised to contact the ITBP Recruitment Helpline numbers - 011-24369482/24369483 - on all working days between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm.

ITBP had announced total 134 vacancies which were to be filled through a selection process comprising a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, and Practical Skill Test.

After completion of Practical (Skill) Test, Merit lists in each category namely, Gen, SC, ST, OBC (NCL) and Ex-servicemen will be drawn on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination. The candidates will be shortlisted for Verification of Original Documents/ Certificates and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) as per the category wise vacancies on the basis of this merit.

