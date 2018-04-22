ISRO To Recruit Class 10th Pass, Diploma Candidates; Know More Applications have been invited for filling up the posts of Technician, Draughtsman, Technical Assistant and Library Assistant posts at ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), Bengaluru. The last date for submission of online applications is 11 May 2018.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT ISRO Recruitment 2018 For Technician, Draughtsman, Technical Assistant, Library Assistant Posts New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for class 10 pass and Diploma holders against 52 vacancies. Applications have been invited for filling up the posts of Technician, Draughtsman, Technical Assistant and Library Assistant posts at ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), Bengaluru. The last date for submission of online applications is 11 May 2018. Candidates shall have to pay the application fees (Rs 250) online. However, women candidates, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.



While class 10 pass and ITI/ NTC/ NAC certificate in the relevant trade is essential for Technician and Draughtsman post; for Technical Assistant post candidates must have Diploma in the relevant discipline.



Graduates with first class Master's degree in Library Science/ Library and Information Science are eligible for Library Assistant post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.



Vacancy Details Library Assistant: 1 post

Technical Assistant: 9 posts

Draughtsman: 3 posts

Technician: 39 posts ISRO Junior Personal Assistants, Stenographer Recruitment

Meanwhile, ISRO is also recruiting graduates and diploma candidates for the junior personal assistants and stenographer posts. Graduates (Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications) with First Class or Diploma in Commercial/ Secretarial Practice with First Class with one year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer and minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography are eligible to apply. Applicants should have working knowledge of computers. Candidates should note that in order to be eligible for the recruitment they should be in age group of 18-26 years (31 years in case of SC/ST candidates and 29 years for OBC candidates).



Click here for more



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for class 10 pass and Diploma holders against 52 vacancies. Applications have been invited for filling up the posts of Technician, Draughtsman, Technical Assistant and Library Assistant posts at ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), Bengaluru. The last date for submission of online applications is 11 May 2018. Candidates shall have to pay the application fees (Rs 250) online. However, women candidates, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.While class 10 pass and ITI/ NTC/ NAC certificate in the relevant trade is essential for Technician and Draughtsman post; for Technical Assistant post candidates must have Diploma in the relevant discipline.Graduates with first class Master's degree in Library Science/ Library and Information Science are eligible for Library Assistant post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.Meanwhile, ISRO is also recruiting graduates and diploma candidates for the junior personal assistants and stenographer posts. Graduates (Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications) with First Class or Diploma in Commercial/ Secretarial Practice with First Class with one year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer and minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography are eligible to apply. Applicants should have working knowledge of computers. Candidates should note that in order to be eligible for the recruitment they should be in age group of 18-26 years (31 years in case of SC/ST candidates and 29 years for OBC candidates). ISRO To Recruit Graduates, Diploma Candidates For 171 Vacancies Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter