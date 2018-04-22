ISRO To Recruit Class 10th Pass, Diploma Candidates; Know More

While class 10 pass and ITI/ NTC/ NAC certificate in the relevant trade is essential for Technician and Draughtsman post; for Technical Assistant post candidates must have Diploma in the relevant discipline.
Graduates with first class Master's degree in Library Science/ Library and Information Science are eligible for Library Assistant post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.
- Library Assistant: 1 post
- Technical Assistant: 9 posts
- Draughtsman: 3 posts
- Technician: 39 posts
Meanwhile, ISRO is also recruiting graduates and diploma candidates for the junior personal assistants and stenographer posts. Graduates (Arts/Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications) with First Class or Diploma in Commercial/ Secretarial Practice with First Class with one year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer and minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in English Stenography are eligible to apply. Applicants should have working knowledge of computers. Candidates should note that in order to be eligible for the recruitment they should be in age group of 18-26 years (31 years in case of SC/ST candidates and 29 years for OBC candidates). ISRO To Recruit Graduates, Diploma Candidates For 171 Vacancies
