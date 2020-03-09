ISRO Technician, Other Exam Admit Card Released

ISRO will conduct the recruitment exam on March 15.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released admit cards for technician, draughtsman and technical assistant recruitment exam for the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), a new centre located temporarily in the ISRO Headquarters campus. The exam will be held on March 15.

There is no provision to download the admit card online on the website. The call letters have been directly sent to candidates, who had submitted their applications successfully.

"Call letters to the written examination for the following disciplines scheduled on 15.03.2020 have been sent to candidates through e-mail id registered," ISRO has updated on its website.

In case candidates have not received the call letter on the email ID, they have to check the application status on the "apply online" available on the website.

"Those candidates who have not received the call letters can download the same through the link available at 'apply online', 'click here to view the present status of your application' against each post," the update released by the ISRO reads.

There will be an initial screening, based on the academic performance and other parameters provided by the candidates in the application form and only screened-in candidates will be called for written test.

"The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained by them in the written test. From amongst candidates who qualify in the skill test, with minimum 60% marks, empanelment shall be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test," the job notice reads.

