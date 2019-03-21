Recruitment Of Management Trainees At Indian Rare Earths Limited

IREL Recruitment 2019 For Management Trainee

Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), Department of Atomic Energy, has invited applications for the post of Management Trainees. Online application process will begin on March 23. Candidates can submit their application on or before April 12. A total of 20 vacancies have been announced in Mechanical, Mining, Electrical, Chemical, Mineral and Finance disciplines. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and personal interview. The exam will be held at (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati. The exam will be held in June.

Official Notification

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round.

Candidates with B.E./B.Tech in (Mechanical/ Mining / Electrical/ Chemical/ Mineral) Engineering with minimum 60 % aggregate marks of all semesters/years are eligible to apply. Those with 5 year integrated Master degree in the relevant disciplines are also eligible to apply.

For the Finance discipline, applicants must be a qualified CA/ CMA or have completed B.com and MBA (Finance) with minimum 60 % marks.

The upper age limit for general and EWS category candidates is 28 years.

Candidates belonging to (UR/EWSs) categories are required to pay a application fee of Rs 250. SC/ ST/ PwD/ OBC(NCL)/ Ex-Serviceman/ women candidates are exempted from the payment of application fee.

