IREL (India) Limited Notifies Jobs For Experienced Graduates, Engineers

IREL recruitment: Application form submission deadline is June 21.

IREL (India) Limited, Department of Atomic Energy, has invited applications from experienced engineers and graduates to recruit to various posts. The application form is available on the official website of the IREL. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms so that it reaches the office of IREL on or before June 21.

Application Form

"In order to support future growth and manage transformation challenges, IREL invites applications (through offline mode) from eligible, qualified, talented, experienced, energetic, and dynamic Indian Nationals for various posts on regular and fixed term basis for its various projects or units or offices," it has notified.

Vacancy Details

Chief Manager (Technical) /Sr. Manager (Technical): 1 post

Manager (Legal): 1 post

Manager (Security): 3 posts

Deputy General Manager (HRM): 2 posts

"The mode of selection for eligible applicants for various posts in Executive Cadre would be through Interview/Psychometric test/group Exercise or combination thereof," the IREL has said in the job notice.

"Before joining services, the selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination arranged by the company Medical Officers and the decision of the Medical Officer will be final and binding," it has added.

A wait-list of candidates will also be prepared which will remain active for a period of one year. "A reasonable wait-list will be prepared and the same will be valid for a period of one year or till notifying of any such recruitment whichever is earlier," it has notified to candidates.

