IOCL Announces Junior Engineering Assistant Vacancies

IOCL has announced 37 Junior Engineering Assistant vacancies

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Refinery Division, has released recruitment notice for experienced non-executive personnel. There are total 37 Junior Engineering Assistant IV. Out of the total vacancies advertised, 33 are in Production, and 2 each are available for Mechanical Fitter-cum-Rigger, and Instrumentation.

The application process has begun online and will conclude on November 29, 2019. The application window will close at 5:00 pm on the last day of application. As per the recruitment advertisement, IOCL will conduct the written test for selection on December 8, 2019.

To be considered for recruitment, an applicant must have completed 3 years Diploma in a relevant engineering discipline from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC candidates, and 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions.

The age limit is 18 years minimum and 26 years maximum for General category candidates as on November 30, 2019. 5 years relaxation on upper age is permissible for SC category candidates and 3 years relaxation is permissible for OBC category candidates.

The applicants must also have minimum one year of post-qualification experience. Candidates are advised to check the official recruitment advertisement for details on the eligibility criteria.

Apprentices who will complete apprenticeship training in any of IOCL Refineries on or before November 30 are also eligible to apply.

