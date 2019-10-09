IOCL Announces Junior Engineering Assistant Vacancies

IOCL has announced Junior Engineering Assistant vacancies

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced recruitment for Experienced Non-Executive Personnel. There are 38 Junior Engineering Assistant IV vacancies at Gujarat Refinery which will be filled through this recruitment. The online registration will begin tomorrow, i.e. October 10, and end on October 30, 2019. The written test for selection will be conducted in November at exam centre in Vadodara.

Applicants must have 3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, OBC and EWS candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Candidates must also have minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals/ Fertilizer/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry.

Apprentices of IOCL who have completed their apprenticeship training in any of IOCL Refineries on or before September 30, 2019 are also eligible to apply.

"No woman is permitted to work in or allowed to enter any building in which the generation of gas from dangerous petroleum as defined in the Petroleum Act 1934, is carried on. No woman is allowed to work in LPG storage and handling area. Accordingly, Women candidates will not be considered for vacancies in Production."

The selection process comprises a written test and a Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature. Candidates must score minimum 40% marks in the written test.

