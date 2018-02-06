IOCL To Recruit For Junior Operator Post; 56 Vacancies Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates who have completed 10+2 with minimum 45% marks in aggregate (40% for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category) for the post of Junior Operator (Aviation).

IOCL Recruitment 2018 For Junior Operator Posts New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates who have completed 10+2 with minimum 45% marks in aggregate (40% for candidates belonging to SC/ ST category) for the post of Junior Operator (Aviation). Applicants need to have heavy vehicle driving license as well. In addition to this, applicants need to have minimum one year work experience in Heavy Vehicle driving (excluding training). Vacancies are available in Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Details of the recruitment is available on the official website iocl.com.



Applicants must be in the age group of 18-26 years (age relaxation norms for reserved categories can be found in the official notification).



Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 20 February 2018

Date of Written Test: 25 February 2018

Date of declaration of written test result: 7 March 2018

Date of declaration of final result: 27 March 2018



Candidates will be selected on the basis of the performance in written test and skill proficiency physical test (SPPT). SPPT will be of qualifying nature. The written test will comprise of questions from Generic Aptitude including Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Abilities, Basic English Language Skills, totaling to 100 marks. Candidates will be allowed 90 minutes time to attempt the exam. 'For qualifying in the written test, overall cut-off marks would be 50% for General / OBC (Non Creamy Layer) Candidates and sectional cut-off marks would be 40%. Candidates should secure both the overall and sectional cut-off marks in written test for further consideration.'



Click here for more



