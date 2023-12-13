Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 910 Vacancies, Registration Begins On December 18

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2023: Candidates will have to take a computer-based examination.

Indian Navy has issued the notification for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2023. The application process will commence on December 18, with a deadline for submission set for December 31, 2023. Eligible and interested individuals can apply for the exam through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 910 positions.

Vacancy details:

Chargeman: 42 posts

Senior Draughtsman: 258 posts

Tradesman Mate: 610 posts

Selection process:

Candidates will have to take a computer-based examination comprising multiple-choice questions in both English and Hindi. The examination paper will be of 100 marks, consisting of 100 questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Examination fees:

Candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs 295 using net banking or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. SC/ST/PwBDs/E-servicemen and women candidates won't have to pay any fees.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Indian Navy.

Age limit:

Applicants should be at least 18 years old. The maximum age limit for chargeman & tradesman mate positions is 25 years, while for senior draughtsman roles, it is 27.

Educational qualification:

The educational qualification for tradesman mate is 10th Pass and ITI; for chargeman, one should have a B.Sc./Diploma degree in the respective discipline, while senior draughtsman should possess ITI/Diploma in the respective discipline.



Check the detailed notification here