Indian Coast Guard Hiring For 260 Posts, Registration Begins On February 13

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Applicants' age should be between 18 and 22 years.

Indian Coast Guard has issued recruitment notification for Navik posts. The registration will start on February 13 with a deadline for application submission set for February 27. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 260 vacancies.



Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 22 years.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification:

Applicants must have completed their 10+2 education in Mathematics and Physics from an institution recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE).

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Applicants (excluding SC/ST candidates, who are exempt from the fee) need to submit a payment of Rs 300 - via online methods, such as net banking or using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI.

Region-Wise Vacancies:

North - 79, West - 66, North East - 68, East - 33, North West - 12, Andaman & Nicobar - 03.



Selection Process:

The selection process includes a written test, Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification, and Final Medical Examination.

Written test: The initial phase of the selection process comprises a written test to evaluate candidates' proficiency across various academic and cognitive domains.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): Upon passing the written examination, candidates are eligible to undergo a PFT.

Successful candidates from the previous stages proceed to document verification, where they must present genuine and valid documentation to validate their eligibility and credentials.

The final stage entails a thorough medical examination conducted at INS Chilka to ensure candidates meet the required medical standards for service in the Indian Coast Guard.

ICG Navik GD Recruitment: Steps To Apply

Go to the official ICG website.

Locate the Navik GD Recruitment 2024 link on the homepage.

Click on "Apply Online" to initiate the application process.

Fill out all necessary details accurately in the application form.

Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Pay the applicable application fee based on your category.

Review all entered information before final submission.

For further information, candidates can refer to the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

