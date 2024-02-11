Indian Coast Guard Hiring For 260 Posts, Registration Begins On February 13

New Delhi:
Indian Coast Guard has issued recruitment notification for Navik posts. The registration will start on February 13 with a deadline for application submission set for February 27. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 260 vacancies.
Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Applicants' age should be between 18 and 22 years.
Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification:
Applicants must have completed their 10+2 education in Mathematics and Physics from an institution recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE).
Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Application Fee
Applicants (excluding SC/ST candidates, who are exempt from the fee) need to submit a payment of Rs 300 - via online methods, such as net banking or using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI.
Region-Wise Vacancies:
North - 79, West - 66, North East - 68, East - 33, North West - 12, Andaman & Nicobar - 03.
Selection Process:
The selection process includes a written test, Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification, and Final Medical Examination.
- Written test: The initial phase of the selection process comprises a written test to evaluate candidates' proficiency across various academic and cognitive domains.
- Physical Fitness Test (PFT): Upon passing the written examination, candidates are eligible to undergo a PFT.
- Successful candidates from the previous stages proceed to document verification, where they must present genuine and valid documentation to validate their eligibility and credentials.
- The final stage entails a thorough medical examination conducted at INS Chilka to ensure candidates meet the required medical standards for service in the Indian Coast Guard.
ICG Navik GD Recruitment: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official ICG website.
- Locate the Navik GD Recruitment 2024 link on the homepage.
- Click on "Apply Online" to initiate the application process.
- Fill out all necessary details accurately in the application form.
- Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
- Pay the applicable application fee based on your category.
- Review all entered information before final submission.
For further information, candidates can refer to the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.