Indian Bank Releases PO Main Exam Result; Interview From December 27

Indian Bank has released PO Main Exam result; Interview will begin from December 27

Indian Bank has released the result for the Main examination conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) through Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance Course. The names of candidates shortlisted for interview are available on the official website. Total 1500 candidates have been selected for the interview which will be held at 8 different locations. Candidates who are selected after the interview process will be admitted to one-year PGDBF programme offered at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB).

Indian Bank PO Main Exam Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to the official website for Indian Bank.

Step two: Click on the Career tab.

Step three: Click on the result link for Indian Bank PO Main Exam.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download the pdf and search for your roll n umber.

The interviews have been scheduled from December 27, 2018 to January 2, 2019. The date, time and venue detail for the interview has also been released along with the Main exam result.

The admit cards for the Interview process will be released on the official website on December 18, 2018. The admit card link will be made available on the career page of the bank. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their Roll Number/Registration number as username and date of birth as password.

