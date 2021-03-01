Indian Army Technical Graduate Course: Registration Begins For July 2021 Session

Indian Army technical graduate course registration open till March 26.

Indian Army has invited applications for the 133rd Technical Graduate Course for permanent commission. The course commences in July 2021 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun. Unmarried male engineering graduates between 20-27 years of age as on July 1, 2021 are eligible for the course. Application forms are available on the official website of the Indian Army. Candidates can submit the forms on or before March 26.

"Candidates studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing engineering degree examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years by July 1, 2021 and produce the engineering degree certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA)," the Indian Army has said.

A total of 40 seats are available in this course.

After selection candidates will undergo training for 49 weeks.

"Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interviews is five days," the Indian Army has said. "This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage 2," it has added.

Only shortlisted eligible candidates depending on the cutoff percentage will be interviewed at one of the Selection Centres at Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer.

